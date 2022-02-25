Two LeT militants killed in Shopian encounter
Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, recovered: police
Two Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) militants were on Friday killed during an anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Shopian.
A police spokesman said an encounter started at Amshipora area of Shopian during a search operation.
“Two terrorists were killed. Incriminating material, including arms and ammunition, were recovered,” the police said.
The police said the search operation was going on in the area. Preliminary reports suggested both the slain militants belonged to the LeT.
