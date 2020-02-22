Other StatesSrinagar 22 February 2020 08:29 IST
Two LeT militants killed in Kashmir’s Anantnag: police
Updated: 22 February 2020 10:23 IST
Joint operation held by police, CRPF and Army
Two militants have been killed in an operation by security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.
“Two Lashkar-e-Toiba terrorists have been killed in an operation by the police, the CRPF and the Army at Sangam Bijbehara. Arms and ammunition were also recovered,” a police spokesman said.
The duo was killed in a gunfight that broke out during a cordon and search operation launched on Friday evening in Sangam area.
“The hiding militants fired upon the search party. Both the bodies were recovered from the encounter site,” the police said.
