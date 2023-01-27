ADVERTISEMENT

Two Left leaders from Tripura join BJP

January 27, 2023 09:46 pm | Updated 09:46 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Assembly polls in the State are scheduled for February 16

PTI

Newly joined BJP members Moboshar Ali and Former Tripura TMC chief Subal Bhowmik addresses, at party Headquarters, in New Delhi on Friday. | Photo Credit: ANI

CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali and former MLA Subal Bhowmik, both from Tripura, joined the BJP on Friday as the top brass of the ruling party met here to finalise its candidates for the State Assembly polls.

Both lauded the BJP and claimed that the State had seen development in many sectors under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

They joined the party in the presence of Chief Minister Manik Saha and several other BJP leaders, including Sambit Patra and Mahesh Sharma, who were handling its affairs in the State, besides its chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Mr. Saha said Mr. Modi's "act east" policy had impressed everyone in the northeast and their induction into the party would help it. The people's support was with the BJP and it would again form the government, he added.

