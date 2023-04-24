ADVERTISEMENT

Two KLO militants killed, four held in Assam: Police

April 24, 2023 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - Kokrajhar (Assam)

Large amounts of IED materials, explosives, wires and logistical items were seized from the two camps which were destroyed, the police said

PTI

Two militants of a faction of the Kamtapur Liberation Organisation were killed while four others arrested following a gunfight with security forces in Assam's Kokrajhar district on Monday (April 24), a police officer said.

Two camps of the outfit KLO(KN) were also destroyed in the operation.

"Based on inputs regarding movement and training camp of KLO(KN) cadres in Chakrashila hill and surrounding jungle, a search operation was launched today at 4 a.m. by a joint team of the Assam Police and CRPF," the officer said.

Assam Police spokesperson Prasanta Kumar Bhuyan said large amounts of IED materials, explosives, wires and logistical items were seized from the camps which were destroyed.

At about 12.30 p.m., the operation team noticed a few cadres moving in the jungle some distance away.

"They were asked to stop, but they fired on the security personnel. In self-defence, the operation team retaliated in a controlled manner," Mr. Bhuyan said.

After firing ceased, the area was searched and two injured persons were found, with two pistols lying near them, he said.

"They were immediately taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead," he added.

They have been identified as Abhijit Deka of Udalguri district and Nipun Ray of Bongaigaon.

The spokesperson also said that four cadres of the outfit were apprehended in the operation, of whom three were from Udalguri district and one from Chirang district of Assam.

