Two killed, one missing following avalanche in Himachal Pradesh

February 06, 2023 07:41 am | Updated 07:41 am IST - Shimla

The avalanche occurred on Shinkula–Darcha road in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh.

PTI

A PWD worker engaged in removing snow from the roads of Mayad Valley, an inaccessible area blocked by snowfall, in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Praadesh on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two labourers were killed and another went missing after an avalanche on Shinkula–Darcha road in Lahaul and Spiti district of Himachal Pradesh on Sunday, February 6, 2023 evening.

Three casual labourers got buried in the snow along with snow cutter/dozers as avalanche hit Chika village in the district, officials said.

The bodies of Ram Budha from Nepal and Rakesh from Chamba have been recovered while 27-year-old Passang Chhering Lama, a resident of Nepal, remains missing and feared buried in snow, according to the state emergency operation centre.

A rescue team consisting of police, health officials, and members of district disaster management authority rushed to the spot and began the rescue operation.

The rescue operation was stopped at night as the temperature and visibility dropped.

The rescue operation will be resumed on Monday morning.

