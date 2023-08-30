HamberMenu
Two killed in fresh violence in Manipur 

Heavy exchange of fire was reported in the Khoirentak area on the boundary of the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts 

August 30, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:32 am IST - New Delhi

The Hindu Bureau
Security forces personnel stand guard in Bishnupur district. File.

Security forces personnel stand guard in Bishnupur district. File. | Photo Credit: PTI

Two persons were killed and several injured in fresh round of violence in Manipur on August 29.

Heavy exchange of fire was reported in the Khoirentak area on the boundary of the Churachandpur and Bishnupur districts.

The firing started hours before the Manipur Assembly session convened on Tuesday. It began around 6.30 a.m. and continued till late in the night. One of the deceased was identified as Jangminlun Gangte (30), a village defence guard. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF) said that Gangte was killed around 10 a.m. when Kuki-Zo villages around Khoirentak came under attack.

A defence source said after the firing was reported early in the day, Central security forces and the Army deployed in the area launched operations and apprehended one person, suspected to be involved in the attack. 

A second person was killed on the Bishnupur side and his identity was immediately not known. Another villager, Salam Jotin Singh (28) was shot at when he was tending to the fields. He received a bullet injury in his shoulder and was rushed to a hospital where his condition is said to be stable. 

The Churachandpur-Bishnupur boundary has seen frequent clashes and violence since the ethnic strife in the State began on May 3. While Churachandpur is dominated by the tribal Kuki-Zo people, Bishnupur is a Meitei-majority district. More than 150 people have been killed and more than 50,000 displaced since May 3.

