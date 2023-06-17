Two killed, four injured as autorickshaw collides with pickup van in U.P.

June 17, 2023 01:24 pm | Updated 01:24 pm IST - Etawah

Two women were killed and four other persons were injured when their autorickshaw collided with a pickup van on the Etawah-Kannauj road, officials said.

The incident happened on June 16 evening in an area within the jurisdiction of Marthana police station, Station House Officer (SHO) Upendra Kumar Rathi said.

"Two women Allah Rakhi (60) and Neha (29) who were travelling in the autorickshaw were killed. Three other women and the driver were injured," said the SHO.

Police have sent the bodies for postmortem examination, while the injured have been admitted to a hospital and investigating the accident.