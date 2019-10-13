Other States

Two killed as motorcycle crashes into stray cows

Two people were killed when the motorcycle they were riding hit some stray cows here, the police said on Saturday.

Chunbadi Prajapati (35) and his brother-in-law Jalkadeen (38) were returning from a local market when the accident occurred at Khaurarha bypass on Friday evening, Station House Officer of Mataundh Police Station Shail Kumar Singh said.

“Both the motorcyclists fell on the road and sustained serious injuries. They were rushed to the hospital where the doctors declared them dead,” he said.

‘No helmet’

Upon searching the two-wheeler, a liquor bottle was found, while no helmet was recovered from the accident spot, he said.

“Prima facie, it seems that both were under the influence of alcohol. They sustained head injuries, as they were not wearing a helmet,” he said.

“The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, and the matter is being investigated,” he said.

Oct 13, 2019

