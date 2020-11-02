Other States

Two killed as drunk driver runs over people in Sikkim

Two persons were killed and three others injured after they were hit by a speeding vehicle near Ranipool Bazar in East Sikkim on Sunday, police said.

The speeding vehicle first hit three persons near 6th Mile before fatally knocking down two more persons near Ranipool Bazar, they said.

The driver of the utility vehicle was arrested and booked on charges of rash driving. He was in an inebriated condition, police said, adding that the vehicle was seized.

The deceased were identified as R.K. Mukhia (77) and Umer SK (42). The injured persons were admitted to a hospital, police said.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 4, 2020 1:04:31 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-killed-as-drunk-driver-runs-over-people-in-sikkim/article32998502.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY