Two kidnapped truck drivers rescued in Manipur

Three drivers were abducted by militants from Kangpokpi district along NH 2 on Wednesday

Police commandos in Kangpokpi district of Manipur have rescued two drivers from Karbi Anglong district of Assam. Altogether three drivers were kidnapped from Kangpokpi district along NH 2 by armed militants on Wednesday for extorting a huge ransom. Police reports said that armed militants threatened them with dire consequences if their employers refused to pay the ransom.

On Thursday , one of them was set free on the understanding that a ransom of ₹50 lakh would be brought from the truck owners at Karbi Anglong. However, the driver lodged a complaint with the Assam police. The police in Manipur came to know of the kidnappings only on Friday when their Assam counterparts sent a message. On Sunday, a police team rushed to the area where the kidnapping had taken place. However, the armed militants fled, leaving behind the two drivers. No arrest has been made in this connection.

Another police team in Imphal east district nabbed one Mohammad Amit along with 60 grams of suspected heroin on Saturday at Mantri Pukhri areas. He was handed over the nearby police station.

T. Vikramjit, police superintendent of Tengnoupal district bordering Myanmar, said on Saturday that police had arrested three persons, including one police commando constable, along with drugs worth over ₹ 2.5 crore. The police team intercepted two persons on a two-wheeler at the international gate along the border. During checking, the police found the drug packets and the two persons fled leaving behind the scooter. Later the police tracked them down. The police constable was also arrested for his alleged involvement in the drug business.