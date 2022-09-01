Two JeM militants shot dead in Sopore encounter

A civilian sustains injuries in the exchange of fire that occurred in the Bomai area.

PTI Srinagar
September 01, 2022 07:50 IST

Security forces personnel during an encounter with militants in Sopore in Kashmir’s Baramulla district. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

Two Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorists were killed in an overnight encounter with security forces in the Sopore area of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday, September 1, 2022.

The encounter broke out in the Bomai area of Sopore town Wednesday night after the security forces launched a cordon-and-search operation, a police official said.

He said two terrorists were gunned down by the security personnel in the operation. A civilian also sustained injuries in the exchange of fire.

Also read: India slams China for blocking proposal to list JeM deputy chief Asghar a designated terrorist

The terrorists were affiliated with proscribed terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed, a senior police officer said, adding that the duo was planning attacks on civilians.

"Killed JeM terrorists were categorised & identified as Mohd Rafi of Sopore & Kaiser Ashraf of Pulwama. Terrorist Rafi was earlier booked under PSA twice. Both were involved in several terror crime cases. As per input they were planning to attack civilians in Sopore area," ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar tweeted.

