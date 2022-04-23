Two JeM militants killed in Kulgam operation, say police
Contact was established with the hiding militants during an anti-militancy operation launched by the police and army
Two militants affiliated to the Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) have been killed in an ongoing anti-militancy operation in south Kashmir’s Kulgam on Saturday.
Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had earlier said: “One Pakistani terrorist of the JeM outfit has been killed. An operation in Kulgam’s Mirhama is in progress.”
According to the police, contact was established with the hiding militants during an anti-militancy operation launched by the police and army.
Saturday’s operation came just a day after the JeM launched an attack on a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) bus in Jammu, which left one dead and four others injured.
