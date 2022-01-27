Two jawans injured in Shopian firing

Srinagar

27 January 2022 00:52 IST

Reports say at least two jawans were injured in the exchange of fire

A gunfight is on between militants trapped in a residential area in south Kashmir's Shopian and the security forces since Wednesday evening, according to police sources.

Preliminary reports suggested that at least two jawans were injured in the initial exchange of fire at the Check Nowgam area of Shopian.

The injured were shifted to the Army’s base hospital in Srinagar.

Officials said the gunfight started when a search party cordoned off the village. The security forces launched the operation following a tip-off about the presence of militants in the area.

Initial reports said at least two militants were trapped at the encounter site. They fired a heavy volley of bullets when the combing operation was on in the area, the officials said.

Security forces have installed flood lights at the encounter spot and sealed the area. The operation is likely to continue till Thursday morning, according to the officials.