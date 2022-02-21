Two ITBP personnel injured in blast in poll-bound Manipur's Kakching

PTI February 21, 2022 13:10 IST

They were deployed in the area as part of security for the assembly elections in the State

Two ITBP personnel, who were on election duty, sustained injuries in a bomb blast in Manipur's Kakching district, police said on February 21. The blast rocked Wangoo Tera area, around 60 km from State capital Imphal, around 8 pm on February 20, they said. The ITBP personnel were on night patrol when the incident took place, police said. They were deployed in the area as part of security for the assembly elections in the State. The two personnel, natives of Uttarakhand, were admitted to a hospital in Imphal for treatment, police said. Manipur will vote in two phases on February 28 and March 5. The votes will be counted on March 10.



