Two IPS officers suspended in Bihar

Two Bihar cadre Indian Police Service (IPS) officers were suspended on Tuesday in connection with disproportionate assets and criminal conspiracy cases lodged against them.

The Purnia Superintendent of Police Daya Shankar, a 2014-batch IPS officer was suspended after the Bihar Special Vigilance Unit raided his premises in Purnia and Patna recently and found him amassing disproportionate assets of ₹71 lakh. Searches were also carried out at the residence of a police inspector in Purnia town and a constable posted in SP Daya Shankar’s confidential office in Purnia.

Another IPS officer and former Senior Superintendent of Police, Gaya, Aditya Kumar of 2011 batch, too, was put under suspension over criminal conspiracy and fraud cases registered against him and his businessman accomplice Abhishek Agarwal who allegedly, had made several calls to the State Director General of Police S.K. Singhal by impersonating the Chief Justice of Patna High Court, for withdrawing cases against the IPS officer Aditya Kumar for violating the State’s anti-liquor laws.

The DGP allegedly, had responded to Mr. Agarwal in “affirmation”. Mr. Kumar was appointed as AIG (Inspection) at the police headquarters in August this year after complaints were received against him that being the Gaya SSP he was violating anti-prohibition laws and was transferred from Gaya in February this year.

The conman Mr. Agarwal is said to have been lodged in Tihar jail in connection with such fraud in 2018 and is also said to be close to several IAS and IPS officers in the State. He runs a business dealing with the sales of floor tiles. The investigating Economic Offence Wing (EOW) on October 15 had lodged cases against the IPS officer Aditya Kumar and his accomplice Abhishek Agarwal under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Information Technology (IT) Act.

Earlier Bhojpur SP Rakesh Dubey and Aurangabad Superintendent of Police Sudhir Kumar Porika were suspended in 2021 over their alleged ties with illegal sand mining mafia in the State.