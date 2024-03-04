GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Two involved in INLD leader Rathee's killing apprehended in Goa

Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal’s Haryana unit, was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in the State’s Jhajjar district on February 25

March 04, 2024 10:07 am | Updated 10:07 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI

Two people have been apprehended in Goa in connection with the killing of INLD leader Nafe Singh Rathee, police said on March 4.

Rathee, the president of the Indian National Lok Dal's (INLD) Haryana unit, was shot dead in Bahadurgarh in the State's Jhajjar district on February 25.

Also read | Day after INLD leader’s murder, Haryana govt. vows CBI probe; 12, including ex-BJP MLA, booked

The district police said they were apprehended from Goa in a joint operation by the Haryana Police and the Delhi Police.

On Saturday, Jhajjar Superintendent of Police (SP) Arpit Jain had said all four shooters involved in the case have been identified and efforts are on nab them.

