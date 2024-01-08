Two injured in drone attacks on ULFA(I) camp in Myanmar

January 08, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - GUWAHATI

The United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I), the only extremist group of Assam not pursuing peace, said two of its members were injured in three drone attacks on one of its mobile units in Myanmar.

The outfit, led by Paresh Baruah, claimed Indian security forces carried out the aerial attacks.

“The Indian occupational forces carried out three bomb attacks on a Myanmar-based mobile camp of the ULFA. The attacks were carried out on January 7 at 4:10 pm, 4:12 pm and 4:20 pm. Two of our members sustained minor injuries after two of these bombs exploded,” the outfit said in a statement on Monday.

“Colonial India is living in a fool’s paradise if it believes it can dissuade the leaders, officers, and members of the ULFA from their cherished goal and ideology through such military operations,” it said.

Defence officials based in Assam and in States bordering Myanmar said they were unaware of any drone attack and that the ULFA(I) made such claims “by habit”.

The ULFA(I) operates out of the Sagaing Division of Myanmar where it has some camps, a few of them in collaboration with the National Socialist Council of Nagaland (Khaplang-Yung Aung).

The outfit stepped up its subversive activities with a series of bomb blasts ahead of the tripartite peace accord signed among the pro-talks ULFA headed by Arabinda Rajkhowa, the Centre, and the Assam government. The accord was signed on December 29, 2023.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has been reaching out to the Baruah-led faction to come to the negotiation table. The latter has been insisting on discussing the issue of Assam’s sovereignty, which the government is against.

The ULFA was formed in April 1979 to liberate Assam from New Delhi’s control.

