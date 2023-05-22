Two houses torched in fresh violence in Manipur; curfew reimposed

May 22, 2023 06:36 pm | Updated 06:36 pm IST - Imphal

In fresh violence in Manipur, two houses were torched by a mob in Imphal East district after two armed miscreants forced people to shut their shops on May 22 afternoon, police officials said.

However, no casualty was reported due to the arson.

The mob also beat up one of the miscreants while the other managed to flee. The two were taken into custody.

Armymen deployed in the area who rushed to the scene used force and fired teargas shells to disperse the mob resulting in minor injuries to a few people.

Locals protested the incident by burning tyres on the road.

Following the incident, curfew hours in Imphal East district which had earlier been relaxed were tightened.

Time to move on and restore normalcy: Manipur CM

On May 21, Manipur Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh said it was time to move on from the violence and restore normalcy in the State.

“Past is past. Our mission now is to restore normalcy. There was no fight between communities. It (fight) was with the government. When any government anywhere tries to do something, there will always be acceptance or resistance,” he said.

Although Mr. Singh did not elaborate, his BJP-led government’s drives against alleged encroachment of forest land and poppy cultivation in the hills are said to be among the main reasons behind the violence that left more than 70 people dead and 35,000 homeless.

The anti-encroachment drive was seen as targeting of the primarily hill-dwelling Kuki tribe by a government allegedly controlled by the majority non-tribal Meitei people.

“Blame the government. We will rectify. Please do not make it an issue between communities,” Mr. Singh said.

The Chief Minister also said the government would reach out to the 10 Kuki legislators, including seven from the ruling BJP, who had demanded a “separate administration” for their community.

“The Kuki MLAs are a part of our family. Manipur is a small but unique State with 34-35 recognised tribes, including the Kukis. We are all brothers and sisters,” he said.

(With PTI inputs)