Two hospitals denotified for overcharging

Two hospitals have been denotified by the Rewari district administration as dedicated COVID-19 healthcare centres for overcharging from the patients in violation of the rates fixed by the Haryana government.

“The two hospitals were served show-cause notices following raids at their premises this past week. The reply furnished by the hospitals was not satisfactory following which the two have been denotified. Both hospitals have been directed to not admit new COVID-19 patients. But they can continue to treat the patients already admitted till the time they are discharged,” said Rewari Deputy Commissioner Yashendra Singh.

He said that beds were added to the existing hospitals so that the patients do not suffer due to closure of the two facilities. “It is a first-of-its kind action against any hospital in the State for flouting government guidelines on Covid charges,” said Mr. Singh.