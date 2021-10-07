Two held with heroin worth ₹15 cr. in Mumbai

Mumbai

07 October 2021 00:52 IST

The contraband was being brought by train and road from Rajasthan

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested two drug suppliers from Rajasthan and seized heroin worth ₹15 crore from their possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

The ANC of the Mumbai Crime Branch had received information that some organised syndicates were smuggling heroin into the city from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, the officer added. They had received a tip-off that the contraband was being brought by train and road, he said.

The Azad Maidan unit of the ANC laid a trap in Dongri area on Monday and apprehended Hakim Gul Khan (56), a resident of Pratapgarh, and his aide Jivanlal Bherulal Meena (21). The police recovered 4.5 kg and 500 gm of heroin from Mr. Khan and Mr. Meena, the officer said.

Advertising

Advertising

The accused were staying in Mumbai for the last few days. The ANC is now tracking the local peddlers to whom the accused supplied drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade who led the operation along with senior inspector Rajendra Dahiphale and his team.