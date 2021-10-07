Other States

Two held with heroin worth ₹15 cr. in Mumbai

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mumbai police has arrested two drug suppliers from Rajasthan and seized heroin worth ₹15 crore from their possession, an officer said on Wednesday.

The ANC of the Mumbai Crime Branch had received information that some organised syndicates were smuggling heroin into the city from Pratapgarh in Rajasthan, the officer added. They had received a tip-off that the contraband was being brought by train and road, he said.

The Azad Maidan unit of the ANC laid a trap in Dongri area on Monday and apprehended Hakim Gul Khan (56), a resident of Pratapgarh, and his aide Jivanlal Bherulal Meena (21). The police recovered 4.5 kg and 500 gm of heroin from Mr. Khan and Mr. Meena, the officer said.

The accused were staying in Mumbai for the last few days. The ANC is now tracking the local peddlers to whom the accused supplied drugs, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Datta Nalawade who led the operation along with senior inspector Rajendra Dahiphale and his team.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 7, 2021 12:53:45 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-held-with-heroin-worth-15-cr-in-mumbai/article36869104.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY