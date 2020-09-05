Two held with 1,727kg cannabis worth ₹8 crore in Madhya Pradesh, says Uttar Pradesh STF

Two men were arrested while allegedly transporting 1,727kg cannabis in Madhya Pradesh’s Agar Malwa district on Saturday, the Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) said.
The action was carried out around 12.30 p.m. by a team of the local Madhya Pradesh police and the Noida unit of the STF, the agency said.
“Two men were arrested and a container truck impounded which had a secret cavity in which the contraband was stored, Additional Superintendent of Police (STF) Raj Kumar Mishra said.
“As much as 1,727kg of illegal cannabis pegged worth approximately ₹8 crore has been seized,” he added.
The arrest was made in Susner town of the Agar Malwa district in Madhya Pradesh. The accused held have been identified as Shubham Tyagi and Lokesh Singh, both natives of Ghaziabad district in Uttar Pradesh, the STF said. The truck impounded is registered in Ghaziabad. Further legal proceedings are under way, the agency said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath