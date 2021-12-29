Two held over vandalism at church in Ambala

The statue of Jesus Christ that was vandalised at the Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala on December 26, 2021. Photo: Special Arrangement

GURUGRAM:

29 December 2021 12:58 IST

Duo will be produced before court, according to police

The Haryana police on December 28 arrested two people in connection with desecration of a Jesus Christ statue and vandalism at the British-era Holy Redeemer Church in Ambala two days ago.

The duo will be produced before the court on December 29.

The two have been identified as Sandeep Kumar and Ravinder Kumar, both residents of Vashisth Nagar in Ambala.

Advertising

Advertising

Jashandeep Singh Randhawa, Superintendent of Police, Ambala, said an interrogation of the two revealed that they were in an inebriated state at the time of the crime. He said the telephone records and other details of the two accused were being scrutinised, and they were not found to be linked to any organisation so far. He added police remand had been sought for a week.

The life-size statue of Jesus Christ at the church in the cantonment area was desecrated and lights on the premises were damaged by two men in the early hours of December 26. A First Information Report had been lodged on charges of trespass and defiling a place of worship.

Father Patras Mundu, Parish Priest, Holy Redeemer Church, had told The Hindu that the attack took place between 12:30 am and 1:40 am, when two men arrived on a two-wheeler, jumped over the main gate and then damaged lights and decoration inside the premises. Before leaving, the duo broke the glass case at the entrance of the church and the statue of Christ, which was around 5.5 feet high.