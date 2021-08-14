Other States

Two held in U.P. for making fake voter IDs

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two persons, including a data entry operator working with the Electoral Roll Office of Election Commission from Saharanpur, for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India website and making 10,000 fake voter IDs, police said.

Reacting to the development, the poll panel on Friday said its database is “absolutely safe and secure.”

Vipul Saini, who was arrested on Thursday evening, has a degree in Bachelor Of Computer Applications and is a resident of Machcharhedi village in Nakud area of Saharanpur district.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 14, 2021 1:33:43 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-held-in-up-for-making-fake-voter-ids/article35905830.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY