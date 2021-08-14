Two held in U.P. for making fake voter IDs

The Uttar Pradesh Police have arrested two persons, including a data entry operator working with the Electoral Roll Office of Election Commission from Saharanpur, for allegedly hacking into the Election Commission of India website and making 10,000 fake voter IDs, police said.

Reacting to the development, the poll panel on Friday said its database is “absolutely safe and secure.”

Vipul Saini, who was arrested on Thursday evening, has a degree in Bachelor Of Computer Applications and is a resident of Machcharhedi village in Nakud area of Saharanpur district.