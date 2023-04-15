HamberMenu
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon
  1. Karnataka Elections
  2. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two held in Punjab for harbouring Amritpal Singh

The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district

April 15, 2023 11:51 am | Updated 11:51 am IST - Hoshiarpur

PTI
Representational image of posters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh put up by Punjab Police stating reward for anyone who gives information regarding him, at a railway station in Amritsar

Representational image of posters of Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh put up by Punjab Police stating reward for anyone who gives information regarding him, at a railway station in Amritsar | Photo Credit: PTI

Two men have been arrested for allegedly harbouring radical preacher Amritpal Singh, who has been on the run after police launched a crackdown against him last month, officials said on Saturday.

ALSO READ
Amritpal Singh's aide Papalpreet sent to Dibrugarh prison

The arrested men have been identified as Rajdeep Singh of Babak village in Hoshiarpur district and Sarbjit Singh of Jalandhar district, the police said.

Both Rajdeep Singh and Sarbjit Singh were produced before the duty magistrate on Friday night and sent to one-day police remand.

The police launched a major crackdown against Amritpal Singh and members of his 'Waris Punjab De' outfit last month.

The Khalistan sympathiser, who is yet to be nabbed, escaped the police's net in Jalandhar district on March 18, switching vehicles and changing his appearance.

Related Topics

Punjab

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.