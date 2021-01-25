Two held in Manipur for throwing grenade at Raj Bhavan

The Manipur police on January 25 claimed that with the arrest of two persons, the case of hurling a China-made hand grenade at the Raj Bhavan gate on January 19 has been solved. Inspector-General of Police K. Jayantakumar said the plan was to sabotage the official functions on Republic Day.
Talking to reporters, police officers said a Special Investigation Team was set up to probe the incident. The team members raided a house at Khongman in Imphal east district on January 24 and arrested Lisam Ibosana (51). Police said he “confessed” to the crime. Some incriminating materials were recovered from his house.
During interrogation, he disclosed the name of his accomplice, Konsam Manithoi (56). One car and some two wheelers and three mobile handsets were recovered. No explosives have been recovered from them so far.
Mr. Jayantakumr said both the accused were in the past involved in bomb blasts on two occasions in and around Imphal. Both had been arrested in the past. After their release, they jumped the bail and became untraceable.
Police appealed to the public not to touch any abandoned article but to report to the police immediately. Security measures have been beefed up ahead of the Republic Day celebrations.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath