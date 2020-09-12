Two held in Kolkata for smuggling narcotics to Hong Kong

Shiv Sahay Singh

12 September 2020 00:12 IST

11.8 kg charas was being sent by a courier service

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Friday said that it has arrested two people who were trying to smuggle drugs to Hong Kong concealed inside a consignment which was being sent through a courier service at Kolkata.

About 11.8 kg of charas was seized from the parcel that was being sent to Hong Kong earlier this week. Based on the investigation into this seizure two people were arrested from the northern fringes of the city.

“NCB Kolkata apprehended two main suppliers of the seized drug from Dumdum and Durga Nagar area of Kolkata. The accused have been identified as Ashim Ray and Ranjan Mishra,” the NCB said in a statement. Officials said that investigation has revealed that the accused used to send such parcels with drugs frequently to Hong Kong.

Advertising

Advertising

In another case, the NCB apprehended Biswanath Das, a chemist for illegally stocking up and selling codeine-based cough syrups. Kolkata is the transit point of smuggling from and to neighbouring countries. Over the past few years there has also been a spike in seizure of Yaba tablets which is a mixture of methamphetamine and caffeine sold as cheap red or pink pills, sourced from Myanmar and pushed through the Bangladesh border.