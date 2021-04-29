Two held in Haryana for illegal sale of Remdesivir injections

Image used for representational purpose only.

CHANDIGARH

29 April 2021 19:16 IST

The men were trying to sell vials of the drug at ₹20,000 in Panipat

The Haryana Police on Thursday arrested two persons from Panipat for allegedly black-marketing Remdesivir injections, considered a life-saving drug in in treatment of COVID-19.

The police said three injections also recovered from the accused. According to an official statement the accused were identified as Imran and Manoj, both residents of Panipat district. Accused Imran was posted as area manager at a medical laboratory, while Manoj runs a medical store in a hospital.

“The accused were trying to sell one vial of Remdesivir for ₹20,000. Initial probe revealed that they had so far sold 12 injections at various places,” added the statement.

The opposition Congress meanwhile accused the BJP-JJP government of failing to efficiently deal with the ongoing crises.

Former chief minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said, “The focus of the government should be on protecting its citizens at this time. There is a scarcity of oxygen and medicine across the State. The number of patients is rising but they are not able to get beds in hospitals,” he said,

Mr. Hooda said the government should ensure availability of beds, oxygen and medicines to all patients and all possible help should be taken from the Union Government. “Supply should be increased by reaching out to other states for oxygen. To increase the number of beds, emphasis should be laid on creating temporary hospitals. Greater the testing and vaccination, the sooner we will be able to beat this epidemic,” he said.

Mr. Hooda said there are reports of black marketing in medicines, oxygen and medical supplies. “Doing so is not only against the law but also against humanity. Many people may die by this inhuman act. The government should take strict action against profiteers by prohibiting and taking strong counter-measures to stop black marketing,” he said.

Denying the allegations, Chief Minister Manohar Lal said there was no shortage of vaccines, ventilators, medical devices and oxygen with the State government. “We will leave no stone unturned to curb the spread of COVID-19 in the State,” said Mr. Khattar at Jind where he reviewed arrangements being made for the prevention of COVID-19 pandemic. He instructed the authorities to take strict action against those who are blackmarketing and hoarding the oxygen cylinders and other medical devices.