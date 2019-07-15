Other States

Two held for transporting ‘beef’ in M.P.

Two persons were arrested on Sunday night for allegedly transporting beef in a four-wheeler here in Madhya Pradesh, police said on Monday.

The two accused, picked up from Kesarbagh Road under the Rajendra Nagar police station limits, were identified as Rameez, 23, and Imran Gamu, 26, both residents of nearby Mhow tehsil, Inspector Sunil Sharma said.

The police officer denied reports appearing in a section of the local media that the two were thrashed by a crowd present at the spot.

“A veterinarian examined the seized meat and said it was that of cow and buffalo,” he said.

Jul 16, 2019

