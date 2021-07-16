Other States

Two held for passing bogus ITC of ₹115 cr.

The Odisha State GST Enforcement Wing has arrested two persons on charges of passing bogus input tax credit (ITC) worth ₹115.10 crore on strength of fake invoices to the tune of ₹641 crore.

The accused were identified as Gurdit Dang, managing partner of Tirupati Traders and authorised representative of Satguru Metals Limited, Rourkela, and Sujay Maitra, director of Smartageis Trade Venture Private Limited.

“The masterminds in collusion with others have availed bogus ITC by raising fake purchase invoices in the name of 16 either fictitious or non-existent business entities,” said S. K. Lohani, Commissioner of Commercial Tax and GST.


