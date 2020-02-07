Two held for killing of Hindu outfit leader

Three people, including the wife of the leader of a right-wing Hindu outfit Ranjeet Bachchan, were arrested in connection with his murder, a senior police officer said on Thursday.

Smriti Srivastava, described as Bachchan’s second wife, her friend Deependra and driver Sanjeet Gautam were arrested, Lucknow Police Commissioner Sujit Pandey said.

Smriti told police that a divorce case was going on between her and Bachchan since 2016, but he was delaying the process by not appearing for court proceedings, Pandey said.

She claimed that Bachchan was creating hurdles in her marriage with Deependra.

Menwhile, U.P. Police’s Special Task Force on Thursday arrested from Mumbai the suspected shooter in the murder case.

Bachchan, 40, was shot dead on February 2 in Lucknow while taking a morning walk.