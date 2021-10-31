Two held for impersonating IAS officer

According to the Economic Office Wing of the Odisha Police the two were arrested for criminal conspiracy

The Economic Office Wing of the Odisha Police arrested two persons, who impersonated an IAS officer and engineer, to cheat a businessman of ₹1.17 crore.

They defrauded complainant Rikab Chand Munot, proprietor of Rashtriya Stainless Steel, and his son Akshaya on the pretext of facilitating big government contracts. The incident came close on the heels of the recent arrest of two fraudsters, who posed as ITDC officials.

According to EOW, Surymani Tripathy and Amit Kumar were arrested after they impersonated an IAS officer and engineer respectively and entered into criminal conspiracy.

“During 2017, Mr. Munot through one of his friends came in contact with Rajesh Gahlot, who introduced himself as an officer of RAW having many IAS officers in Odisha as his friends. He subsequently introduced accused Suryamani Tripathy, an IAS Officer, posted as Additional Secretary to Odisha’s Public Works Department,” EOW said in a statement.

In subsequent meetings, they had assured to help Mr. Munot and his son in getting high value Government contracts under ‘Pradhan Mantree Yojana’ in Odisha.

In order to generate confidence in victims, the fraudsters asked them to deposit ₹25 lakh with Government treasury for registering their firms.