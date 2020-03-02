Two held, brown sugar seized in Imphal

The Imphal police on Saturday arrested two alleged drug traffickers and seized 6.28 kg of brown sugar worth ₹6 crore from them.

The arrested were Ram Chetan Das of Bihar and Sabir Ahmed of Moijing village in Thoubal district of Manipur.

Deputy Superintendent of Police Thomas Thokchom led the operation on a tip-off about the transportation of the drug from across the Manipur-Myanmar border.