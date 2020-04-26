Two health officials removed in Tripura

While India is fighting hard against the menace of coronavirus, a financial scam involving the purchase of test kits and protective gear has rattled the National Health Mission (NHM) in Tripura.

The State government has removed two top health officials from their posts in this connection and has ordered a high-level probe.

An internal audit prima facie detected corruption in the purchase of equipment, test kits and protective gear meant for medical staff working to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Admits to anomalies

Senior Minister Ratan Lal Nath, who is also spokesperson for the Council of Ministers, conceded irregularities, but claimed the government had been very strict in combating fraud at all levels of administration.

Dr. Debasish Basu, secretary of the Health & Family Welfare Department, and Aditi Majumder, mission director of the NHM, have been removed from their posts. They have been replaced by S. Rakesh and Shivsankar Jaiswal respectively.

Minister Ratan Lal Nath announced the constitution of a committee comprising Industries & Commerce secretary Kiran Gitte and Finance Department secretary Tanushree Debbarma to conduct the probe. The probe committee had been given two weeks to submit report, officials said.

“No previous government ever took such hasty action in matters of alleged corruption. The probe will dig out the truth and we will follow it up with stringent measures,” Mr. Nath told the newsmen.