Two head constables suspended, three Special Police Officers dismissed in Faridabad

Two head constables were suspended and three Special Police Officers (SPOs) dismissed after a video featuring them beating up a woman with a belt during interrogation went viral on Monday. A case has also been registered against the policemen on charges of causing hurt and outraging the modesty of a woman.

The around four-minute-long video features a woman being interrogated by three policemen, two of them in plain clothes, and one of them allegedly hitting her with a belt for not sharing the desired information. The woman shares a contact number with the police as being heard in the video and pleads that she does not have any other information on the subject. But the policemen refuse to believe her and hit her.

The video dates back to October last year when the police team at Adarsh Nagar Police Station had received a tip-off about a couple indulging in an illegal act in a park. A raid was mounted and the woman was detained, but the man managed to escape.

The five policemen in the video have been identified as Head Constables Baldev, Rohit and SPOs Krishan, Harpal and Dinesh.

Taking cognisance of the video, Faridabad Police Commissioner Sanjay Kumar said that the policemen in the video had acted against the law and brought bad name to the entire fraternity. He said the interrogation must have been carried out only in the presence of a woman police officer.

Efforts are being made to contact the woman featuring in the video and seek more details about the matter, said Faridabad Police spokesperson Sube Singh.