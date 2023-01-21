Two Gujarat cops found spying for liquor bootleggers

January 21, 2023 05:11 am | Updated 04:52 am IST - AHMEDABAD

In a curious case of surveillance, two junior cops deputed in key positions in Gujarat’s Bharuch were found to be involved in allegedly sharing location and other details of officials from the State Monitoring Cell (SMC), with bootleggers.

The SMC is a special agency under the Director General of Police (DGP) which often conducts raids on bootleggers, liquor dens and organised crimes; and the agency enjoys State-wide jurisdiction.

Bharuch Superintendent of Police Leena Patil suspended the cops after it was revealed that head constable Ashok Solanki and constable Mayur Khuman reportedly, shared 760 locations of 15 SMC cops with bootleggers over the past three months, in lieu of bribes.

As per details, both the culprits were spying on their colleagues for more than a year.

Sources from Bharuch said that the duo was posted with the cyber cell of the local Crime Branch in Bharuch for about 10 years, and had held sensitive positions. Nor were they transferred out of the branch as they were experts in cyber surveillance.

The police have launched a detailed probe against the two to ascertain if more cops were involved in the network. They started suspecting after several raids conducted by the SMC and the local police yielded nothing.