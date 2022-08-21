Two Cabinet Ministers in Gujarat divested of Revenue and Road & Building portfolios

Rajendra Trivedi stripped off the Revenue portfolio while Purnesh Modi lost Road and Building department

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel stripped Cabinet Ministers Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi of the Revenue and the Road and Building portfolios, respectively, and will hold the additional charge of both the Ministries as of now.

In a sudden development, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel on Saturday stripped Cabinet Ministers Rajendra Trivedi and Purnesh Modi of the Revenue and the Road and Building portfolios, respectively, months ahead of the Assembly elections, sources said.

While the CM will hold the additional charge of both the Ministries as of now, Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghavi has been given the additional responsibility of Revenue as its MoS while Minister of State for Industries and Forest and Environment, Jagdish Panchal, will be the MoS for the Road and Building department, sources in the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) said on Saturday night.

Mr. Trivedi is now left with the Ministries of Disaster Management, Law and Justice, Legislative and Parliamentary Affairs while Mr. Modi will continue to hold Transport, Civil Aviation, Tourism and Pilgrimage Development.

Both Mr. Trivedi and Mr. Modi are among the 10 Cabinet-rank Ministers in the Bhupendra Patel government.

Mr. Patel replaced Vijay Rupani as the Chief Minister last September when the entire Gujarat cabinet was asked to resign by the top leadership of the BJP.

Assembly elections are due in Gujarat in December this year.