Two govt. medical colleges in Manipur to reopen

IMPHAL

22 December 2020 13:18 IST

COVID-19 situation has improved in State, according to officials.

The Regional Institute of Medical Sciences run under the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and the J.N. Institute of Medical Sciences, which comes under the Manipur government, will reopen. This was stated by Chief Minister N. Biren, who also holds the Health portfolio.

Health Director K. Rajo said, “This is in view of the improved situation in the COVID-19 infection in the State”.

Additional Director of Health K. Saheekanta Mangang, who heads the COVID-19 Care Committee, said, “There has been a downward trend for over one week. The number of COVID-19 infections has always been less than 100 in Manipur. There has been no death of any COVID-19 patient in the last few days. The toll since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Manipur is 337”.

Besides, the number of persons who have recovered from the disease is increasing.

The two medical college hospitals had been shut down so that the doctors and paramedics could concentrate on attending to COVID-19 patients.

Meanwhile, the government has closed down six COVID-19 Care Centres as no patients had turned up.