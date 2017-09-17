Two Goa women drown near Karwar

HUBBALLI/PANAJI: Two women from Goa drowned and four other people were missing at Nagarmadi waterfalls at Chendia, 12 km from Karwar in Uttara Kannada district, Sunday. The police fear that more people may have drowned.

The Margao police identified the deceased as Francila Pires (21) and Fiyona Pacheco (28). Those missing are Marcelina Estebio (38), Renuka (23), Siddarth Chari, (22) and Sameer Gavde (32).

The Margao police said rescue teams were trying to trace the missing people. A group of 50 had gone from South Goa for a picnic to Karwar on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police, Uttara Kannada, Vinayak V. Patil said the tourists had come in different vehicles, and hence the exact number of people who were washed away is yet to be ascertained. The police suspect that five or six people drowned.

Mr. Patil said some of the tourists had entered a pool of water at the bottom of the waterfalls. The waterfalls are in a forest area, which has received heavy rain. As a result, the force of the water was strong, and some of those in the pool were washed away.

The rescue team is facing difficulties as the water flow is still strong, Mr. Patil said.

In July last year, a group of 10 tourists from Goa visiting Nagarmadi waterfalls were rescued from drowning by the Fire and Emergency Services.