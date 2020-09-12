Two girls with soldier held at Srinagar airport

One Army soldier and two girls — one a minor — were arrested from Srinagar airport on Saturday. In a separate incident, three youth were held for “glorifying militancy” in Kashmir.

The police stationed at the Srinagar airport stopped and arrested a soldier of the Army's 13 Rashtriya Rifles (RR) when he was scheduled to board a Delhi-bound flight.

“The soldier, who is from Uttar Pradesh, is posted in north Kashmir's Bandipora district,” an official said.

Police sources said two girls were also held. Both are the residents of Bandipora's Ajas area.

The police shifted the trio to the Humhama police station. The police suspect it as a case of flesh trade. “An investigation is on. The soldier will be handed over to the Army for inquest proceedings,” another official said.

The police and the Army have not commented on the incident.

‘Glorifying militancy’

Meanwhile, the J&K Police arrested three persons for “glorifying militancy by means of pasting posters and displaying banners of militants in Pampore town in south Kashmir on September 6.”

The trio, according to the police, were glorifying militancy during the congregational prayers for three local militants — Saqib, Zubair and Umar.

“A computer system along with other accessories has been confiscated from a printing press. Further investigation in the case is going on,” the police said.

Arms recovered

In the Jammu region, the police and the Army intercepted the couriers of arms, ammunition and explosives besides with other subversive material from Mendhar in Poonch.

“Two accused have been apprehended. Three Chinese pistols, six pistol magazines, 70 rounds, eleven hand grenades, one wireless set, one improvised explosive device etc. The consignment was sent from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir,” said the police.