Two girls gang-raped in U.P. cybercafe

Four men took the victims hostage; efforts on to nab the accused, say police

Two girls were allegedly held hostage and gang-raped in a cybercafe in this district when they had gone to get some documents photocopied, the police said on Monday.

Four men took the two girl students hostage at the cafe on September 13 and one of the accused also recorded the act, the police said.

One of the accused also made a video of the act and handed it over to his brother-in-law who extorted ₹10,000 by threatening to make it viral, the police said.

Superintendent of Police Prashant Verma said a case was registered at Sadar Kotwali on Sunday against six people, including a woman, based on the complaint of one of the girls.

Stole money from house

The 17-year-old student in her complaint said she had gone to the cybercafe along with her friend at noon on September 13 when four people, who were already present there, raped them.

The girl said she and her friend stole money from their houses to give it to the accused, the police said. It was the missing money which alerted their family members after which the incident came to light, the police said.

The girls have been sent to the district hospital for medical examination.

The police are raiding all possible places, the SP said, adding that in the initial investigation, the police have found signs of prostitution from the cafe.

Signs of prostitution

The victim had said that after the incident, the wife of one of the accused made her phone calls pressurising her into prostitution and some neighbours have also spoken about presence of young girls there, he added.

The Superintendent of Police said efforts are on to nab the accused.