Two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday reported two fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 186, according to a government statement.
The Health department said one case each was reported from the Patiala and the Sangrur districts. Till now, Punjab has seen 13 infection-related deaths, while 27 patients have been cured of the deadly virus.
State DGP Dinkar Gupta said 25 police officers had been selected for the coveted “DGP Honour for Exemplary Sewa to Society” for service on the frontlines of the pandemic operations and response activities.
“The awardees include four SPs, one ASP, one DSP, six Inspectors, four SIs, three ASIs, two Head Constables and four constables. The award honours those who have done outstanding work by going beyond the call of duty in various kinds of humanitarian activities,” he said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.