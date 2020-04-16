Two fresh cases of COVID-19 in Punjab

Punjab on Wednesday reported two fresh cases of COVID-19 taking the tally to 186, according to a government statement.

The Health department said one case each was reported from the Patiala and the Sangrur districts. Till now, Punjab has seen 13 infection-related deaths, while 27 patients have been cured of the deadly virus.

State DGP Dinkar Gupta said 25 police officers had been selected for the coveted “DGP Honour for Exemplary Sewa to Society” for service on the frontlines of the pandemic operations and response activities.

“The awardees include four SPs, one ASP, one DSP, six Inspectors, four SIs, three ASIs, two Head Constables and four constables. The award honours those who have done outstanding work by going beyond the call of duty in various kinds of humanitarian activities,” he said.