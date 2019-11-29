Other States

Two former J&K MLAs, detained since Aug 5, admitted to hospital

Two former MLAs, including National Conference general secretary Ali Mohammed Sagar, were shifted to a hospital after their health condition worsened at the MLA hostel here, officials said on Friday.

Besides Mr. Sagar, former Ganderbal MLA Ishfaq Ahmed was shifted to the Sher-e-Kashmir Institute of Medical Sciences (SKIMS) at Soura, a specialised hospital in the Kashmir valley, on Thursday night.

The officials, quoting doctors, said their condition was improving.

The two former lawmakers were under detention since August 5 when the government had abrogated Article 370 provisions.

Nov 29, 2019

