ADVERTISEMENT

Two FIRs lodged in Meghalaya lynching case, no arrest yet

March 29, 2024 06:40 am | Updated 06:40 am IST - GUWAHATI

Two non-tribal men were killed after an anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act protest at Ichamati on March 27

The Hindu Bureau

GUWAHATI:

The Meghalaya Police have lodged two FIRs against unknown assailants in connection with Wednesday’s lynching of two non-tribal men after a protest meeting against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act of 2019.

Suspected to be the first case of deaths related to the CAA after the Centre notified its rules on March 11, the incident occurred at Ichamati near the India-Bangladesh Border in the East Khasi Hills district.

“We will order a magisterial inquiry shortly,” the district’s Deputy Commissioner, S.C. Sadhu told The Hindu. The police said the situation at Ichamati and other sensitive areas in the vicinity was being monitored.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“We are investigating the case after registering two FIRs. No arrest has been made so far but we are pursuing some leads,” the district’s Superintendent of Police, Rituraj Ravi said.

The anti-CAA meeting was said to have been organised by the Khasi Students’ Union along with some other tribal organisations. The two deceased, identified as Ishan Singh and Sujit Dutta, were reportedly beaten to death and stones were found near their bodies.

The district authorities have called for calm with an eye on the Lok Sabha elections on April 19. Ichamati falls under the Shillong seat.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Meghalaya

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US