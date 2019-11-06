Two factories, eight people fined in UP for pollution

Two factories in Muzaffarnagar have been fined a total of ₹1.25 lakh for allegedly not using anti-pollution equipment, officials said on November 6.

The officials of the pollution department on November 5 imposed a fine of ₹75,000 on Sarvottam Rolling Mills (P) Ltd and ₹50,000 on Amba Shakti Steels Limited, they said. These units were found not using anti-pollution equipment during the checking conducted by a team of the pollution department, the officials added.

Meanwhile, officials led by city magistrate Atul Kumar took action against eight people and imposed fines on them for burning garbage in different places in Muzaffarnagar on November 5 evening. The executive officer of the city board, V.K. Mani Tripathi, told newspersons that action was taken against the violators.