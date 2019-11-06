Other States

Two factories, eight people fined in UP for pollution

A view of smoke rising from a factory | Image used for representational purposes only.

A view of smoke rising from a factory | Image used for representational purposes only.   | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

more-in

The factories were not using anti-pollution equipment

Two factories in Muzaffarnagar have been fined a total of ₹1.25 lakh for allegedly not using anti-pollution equipment, officials said on November 6.

The officials of the pollution department on November 5 imposed a fine of ₹75,000 on Sarvottam Rolling Mills (P) Ltd and ₹50,000 on Amba Shakti Steels Limited, they said. These units were found not using anti-pollution equipment during the checking conducted by a team of the pollution department, the officials added.

Meanwhile, officials led by city magistrate Atul Kumar took action against eight people and imposed fines on them for burning garbage in different places in Muzaffarnagar on November 5 evening. The executive officer of the city board, V.K. Mani Tripathi, told newspersons that action was taken against the violators.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Other States
pollution control
air pollution
Uttar Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 6, 2019 7:25:49 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/other-states/two-factories-eight-people-fined-in-up-for-pollution/article29895646.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY