Two ex-AMU students externed

Two former students of Aligarh Muslim University, including a former AMU Students’ Union vice- president, have been externed for a period of six months by the district administration. The students are former AMUSU vice-president Nadeem Ansari and Mohammad Aamir Minto.
A case under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970, was undergoing in the Additional District Magistrate’s (City) court. On Thursday, ADM (City) Rakesh Malpani announced the order.
District Magistrate C.B. Singh told reporters that the two had been externed as they had become a threat to the general public because of their criminal activities.
An official source said both of them had been booked under serious section of IPC and come under the category of habitual offenders.
Mr. Ansari said he had put his side of the story in the court but it was not accepted.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.