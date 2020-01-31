Other States

Two ex-AMU students externed

Two former students of Aligarh Muslim University, including a former AMU Students’ Union vice- president, have been externed for a period of six months by the district administration. The students are former AMUSU vice-president Nadeem Ansari and Mohammad Aamir Minto.

A case under the Uttar Pradesh Control of Goondas Act, 1970, was undergoing in the Additional District Magistrate’s (City) court. On Thursday, ADM (City) Rakesh Malpani announced the order.

District Magistrate C.B. Singh told reporters that the two had been externed as they had become a threat to the general public because of their criminal activities.

An official source said both of them had been booked under serious section of IPC and come under the category of habitual offenders.

Mr. Ansari said he had put his side of the story in the court but it was not accepted.

