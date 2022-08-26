Two earthquakes jolt J&K in 40 minutes

PTI Jammu
August 26, 2022 13:28 IST

This google map image shows the areas around Katra in Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Two earthquakes of 3.4 and 2.8 magnitudes hit Jammu and Kashmir on Friday, August 26, 2022, officials said.

While the 3.4 magnitude quake hit Katra belt in Reasi district, the other hit Doda district. However, there were no reports of any loss of life or damage to property, the officials said.

The epicentre of the first quake, which occurred at 3.28 am, was 62 km north-east of Katra area in Jammu region, they said.

The officials said the quake hit at a latitude of 33.17 degrees north and longitude of 75.57 degrees east at a depth of 5 km.

The epicentre of the quake in Doda district, which occurred at 4.07 am, was 10 km north of Doda in Jammu region, they said.

This quake hit at a latitude of 33.23 degrees north and a longitude of 75.56 degrees east at a depth of 10 km, they added.

Eleven earthquakes have jolted Katra, Doda, Udhampur and Kishtwar districts of the Union territory in the past four days.

