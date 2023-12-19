GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab’s Amritsar

The drone was noticed near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on December 19

December 19, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Chandigarh

PTI
Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone carrying narcotics suspected to be heroin during a joint search operation, in Amritsar.

Punjab Police and Border Security Force (BSF) seized a drone carrying narcotics suspected to be heroin during a joint search operation, in Amritsar. | Photo Credit: ANI

Two drones and nearly one kg of heroin were seized near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said on December 19.

ALSO READ
Punjab Police launches operation to ‘OPS clean’ to make State drug-free

The drone was noticed near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on December 19.

During a search operation along with the Punjab police, the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams were seized from a field. A nylon ring and a small torch were also attached to the packet, the spokesperson said.

ALSO READ
Akali leader Bikram Majithia appears before Punjab SIT for questioning in drugs case

The BSF troops intercepted another drone in the same Dhanoe Khurd village on Dec. 18 evening. During a search operation, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.

Related Topics

Punjab / narcotics & drug trafficking / Amritsar / crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.