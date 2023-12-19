Two drones, nearly 1 kg heroin seized near international border in Punjab’s Amritsar

December 19, 2023 11:57 am | Updated 11:57 am IST - Chandigarh

Two drones and nearly one kg of heroin were seized near the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar, a Border Security Force (BSF) spokesperson said on December 19.

The drone was noticed near Dhanoe Khurd village in Amritsar early on December 19.

During a search operation along with the Punjab police, the China-made drone and a packet of heroin weighing 430 grams were seized from a field. A nylon ring and a small torch were also attached to the packet, the spokesperson said.

The BSF troops intercepted another drone in the same Dhanoe Khurd village on Dec. 18 evening. During a search operation, a China-made quadcopter and a packet of heroin weighing 540 grams were recovered, the spokesperson added.