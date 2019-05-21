Two DRG personnel injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured on Tuesday when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said.

The incident took place near Gogunda village when a joint team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.

The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the DRG and the Special Task Force, was cordoning off a forest at a hill near Gogunda, when the ultras triggered the IED blast, he said. This led to an exchange of fire between the two sides, he said.

“Two DRG jawans were injured in the blast,” the official said.

Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured personnel were evacuated from the forest, he said, adding they will be be airlifted to Raipur for treatment.