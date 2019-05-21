Two DRG personnel injured in IED blast by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

Two District Reserve Guard (DRG) personnel were injured on Tuesday when Naxals detonated an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Sukma district, police said.
The incident took place near Gogunda village when a joint team of security men was out on an anti-Naxal operation, a senior police official told PTI.
The patrolling team, comprising personnel from the DRG and the Special Task Force, was cordoning off a forest at a hill near Gogunda, when the ultras triggered the IED blast, he said. This led to an exchange of fire between the two sides, he said.
“Two DRG jawans were injured in the blast,” the official said.
Reinforcement was rushed to the spot and the injured personnel were evacuated from the forest, he said, adding they will be be airlifted to Raipur for treatment.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
Please Email the Editor