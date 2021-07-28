Two down, five to go in Navi Mumbai policeman’s mission to scale seven mountain peaks in a year

Success is assured if you face crisis with courage, without running away from it, says API Sambhaji Gurav

Four days after he started, Navi Mumbai-based Assistant Police Inspector Sambhaji Gurav on Monday scaled the Mount Elbrus, the highest peak in Russia and Europe.

When he reached the highest peak of the Caucasus mountains, he unfurled a special message for his friends, and followers back home — ‘Save girl child and educate them’ (Beti bachao beti padhao).

Mount Elbrus is part of his ‘Mission Possible 7/1’ in which he intends to cover the highest peak of all seven continents in a year.

It was his mother’s death in early 2018 — and the realisation how her ill health had been neglected by the family — that made Mr. Gurav take the decision to climb the Everest as a homage to the struggles of his mother. On May 23 this year, he scaled the Everest. His mother had a brain stroke and he decided to scale the peaks and spread awareness around women’s health. At the Everest, he had a message carrying “respect women”.

“The height of Elbrus peak is 5,642 metre (18510ft) and is situated between the Black Sea and Caspian Sea. This mountain is formed by a volcanic eruption. Currently Mount Elbrus is in the form of inactive volcano. The night temperature here is -25 to -40 degrees Celsius,” Mr. Gurav said.

Though the height of Elbrus peak is lower than Mount Everest, both summits had their own challenges. “While Everest was 8,849 metres and Elbrus 5,642 metre, both were equally challenging. At Everest, there was an issue of low oxygen, but at Elbrus, the atmosphere was very windy which made the climb challenging. With the whiteout, visibility was as low as one feet. In the beginning, the weather was good but after sometime, the wind and whiteout started due to which we had to keep taking regular breaks,” Mr. Gurav said.

“But success is assured if you face crisis with courage without running away from it,” he added.

Before Mr. Gurav, one Maharashtra Police constable has climbed Mount Elbrus. If he manages to complete his target of scaling seven peaks, Mr. Gurav will be the first Indian policeman to do so.

He is expected back in Mumbai on July 30. Mr. Gurav is accompanied by a family friend’s daughter Girija Landge (12) from Pune. His next target is to scale Mount Kilimanjaro in Africa by August 15.